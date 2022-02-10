Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets Star Was ‘Eager’ to See James Harden Traded at Deadline

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden and Kyrie Irving reportedly didn't jell well in the locker room prior to the Brooklyn Nets trading Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for a package headlined by Ben Simmons on Thursday.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Irving was "eager" for the Nets to trade Harden after the two star guards failed to get on the same page.

A source told Vardon there was a "weird vibe" between Harden and Irving, and that "Harden was annoyed, and Kyrie wasn't feeling James."

