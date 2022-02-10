DeMarcus Cousins, Nuggets Reportedly Agree to New 10-Day Contract

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Denver Nuggets and center DeMarcus Cousins reportedly agreed to a new 10-day contract Thursday.

Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported Cousins is expected to be in the lineup Friday against the Boston Celtics. He played five games for the Nuggets on a previous 10-day deal, averaging 6.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 25.7 percent from the field.

The four-time All-Star previously spent 17 games with the Milwaukee Bucks this season before being waived.

While Boogie is far from the player he was during his Sacramento heyday, Nuggets coach Michael Malone praised him for fitting in.

"Simply stated, DeMarcus has been great for us. I fully expect DeMarcus Cousins to be back with us at some point," Malone told reporters Tuesday. "He's got to stop getting techs. That's an ongoing conversation. But just the basketball aspect of it, he’s been tremendous."

The Nuggets went 5-0 in games with Cousins in the rotation. Even if there's some correlation-causation fallacy going on there, Cousins is a solid fit behind Nikola Jokic in the second unit and can still show flashes of 2016 Boogie when his body is feeling right.