Mavericks Rumors: DAL Optimistic Jalen Brunson Will Re-Sign in FA Amid Pistons Links

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are "optimistic" that they can re-sign point guard Jalen Brunson in the offseason, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

The Mavericks were one of the big players ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, trading Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brunson, 25, has played well for the 32-23 Mavs this season, averaging career highs in points (16.1 PPG), assists (5.5 APG) and rebounds (3.8 RPG) while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three.

He's started 36 of his 54 total appearances this season, emerging as one of the team's key role players alongside Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith, among others, behind superstar Luka Doncic.

However, Brunson's role may change slightly with Dinwiddie now in the fold. Dinwiddie will give the Mavericks another solid ball-handler and shot-creator, taking some of the pressure off of Doncic.

And Bertans will add three-point shooting to a team in need of more spacing.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Both players have struggled this season. Dinwiddie is averaging only 12.6 points per game and shooting a woeful 37.6 percent from the field, though he's added 5.8 assists per contest. Bertans is shooting a career-worst 31.9 percent from three and didn't start a single game for the Wizards.

But a change of scenery could do wonders for the pair. After a promising start, the Wizards have absolutely cratered and are now 24-29. Bradley Beal is out for the season because of a wrist injury, and Washington made a number of moves at the deadline, shaking up a roster that has gone 2-8 in its last 10 games.

A rejuvenated Dinwiddie would offer the Mavs some insurance for Brunson come the summer should he become a popular target in free agency. In the short term, however, having both players will improve the backcourt around Doncic.