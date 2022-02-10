James Harden Rumors: 76ers SG Opts Into $47.4M Contract Option After Trade From Nets

AP Photo/Matt York

James Harden has picked up his $47,366,760 player option for the 2022-23 season as part of the reported trade that sent him from the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on the trade's parameters earlier Thursday.

Harden will now become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 if he doesn't sign an extension with the Sixers before then.

Harden now joins a 32-22 76ers team that sits fifth in the Eastern Conference and two-and-a-half games behind the Miami Heat for first. He'll form a star-powered duo with MVP candidate Joel Embiid as the 76ers look to make the NBA Finals for the first time in 21 years.

Philadelphia was able to keep some key young pieces around Harden and Embiid. Notably, guard Tyrese Maxey and defensive star Matisse Thybulle will be sticking around. Although losing Seth Curry and Andre Drummond will hurt, it appears the 76ers have the pieces surrounding their two superstars to make a serious run.

At any rate, adding a guard who can shoot the three certainly helps Philadelphia, as Simmons does not have range from distance. Harden helps open up the floor even more, and his presence alone should give Embiid better looks and ease some of the big man's burden.

Harden has missed the Nets' past three games with left hamstring tightness, so he may not make his 76ers debut when the team plays next against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. However, he'll make the Sixers an even greater threat to the East crown if he's healthy when the playoffs begin.

It will be fascinating to watch how this new group performs down the stretch.