Nets Rumors: Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant Talked, Are 'On the Same Page' After Trade

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

A seismic trade went down Thursday as the Brooklyn Nets acquired Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and a pair of first-round picks from the Philadelphia 76ers for James Harden, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This represents a fresh start for Simmons, who has sat all year after making a trade request this summer.

In regards to Simmons' next chapter, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported on next steps in Brooklyn as well as conversations between the point guard and Nets star Kevin Durant.

"Brooklyn will take its time getting Ben Simmons acclimated, but the star guard welcomes a change of scenery and has already had conversations with Kevin Durant and they’re all on the same page," Haynes wrote.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne also provided more insight on Simmons, who had informed the team that he was not mentally ready to play after a brief return to the team last October.

The 29-25 Nets are in a tailspin after losing nine straight games. They've been shorthanded all season, whether it be because of injury or the unvaccinated Kyrie Irving's ineligibility to play in home games under New York City's COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Adding Simmons to the Nets could be a good long-term move, especially if Harden, who will be a free agent in 2023, opted to head elsewhere.

He had a player option for the 2022-23 season that he could have declined to become a free agent. Instead, he has opted into that year after the 76ers trade.

Brooklyn at least gets three players and two picks out of the deal instead of potentially losing Harden for nothing in a year-plus.

With Simmons locked into his contract through 2025, he now figures to be a long-term fixture in Brooklyn. The same is already the case for Durant, who signed a contract extension that will keep him in town through 2026.

Therefore, it figures that the two would work to get on the same page.

It remains to be seen when Simmons will join the team, as he hasn't played in an NBA game since June 20, but he'll be tasked with helping turn a team around that has now fallen to eighth in the Eastern Conference.

The return of Durant, who is currently sidelined with a sprained MCL, should obviously help. The Nets are 5-13 with him and 24-12 otherwise. Adding an excellent shooter in Seth Curry and a much-needed big man in Andre Drummond gives the team some much-needed depth too.

We'll see how it shakes out, but for now, circle March 10 on your calendars, as that marks the only time the Nets will play the 76ers for the remainder of the regular season. That game will go down at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.