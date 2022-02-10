Dennis Schroder Trade Rumors: Celtics G Eyed by 3-4 Teams; 50-50 Deal Gets Done

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Multiple teams have reportedly expressed interest in Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, "three or four" teams are in on Schroder and a source placed the odds of a deal getting done at "50/50."

Schroder, who signed a one-year, $5.89 million contract with the Celtics during the offseason, would join his fourth different team in the past four seasons if a trade is consummated.

The 28-year-old Schroder has been a key part of Boston's backcourt rotation this season, splitting time with Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Josh Richardson.

Schroder has started 25 of the 49 games he has appeared in and is averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers made in 29.2 minutes per contest.

He is also shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc, which are better than his career percentages of 43.6 percent and 33.8 percent, respectively.

Some of Schroder's greatest successes came during his first five NBA seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. That included averaging a career-high 19.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 2017-18.

The Germany-born star also played well in his two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 18.9 points per game in 2019-20 almost exclusively as a bench player.

Last season, Schroder started all 61 games he appeared in for the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Given how well Schroder has performed offensively throughout his career, it was somewhat surprising he had to settle for a one-year deal in free agency.

Since he is set to become a free agent again during the offseason, the stretch run of the regular season and the playoffs are key for him in terms of potentially earning a long-term deal.

The Celtics are only seventh in the Eastern Conference at 31-25, but they are one of the NBA's hottest teams, as they are riding a six-game winning streak.

Brown and Jayson Tatum are a combination that could make Boston dangerous in the postseason, but the Celtics may need some tweaks to truly be championship contenders.

Trading Schroder for other pieces would be one way to potentially make that happen, and it would make some sense considering the Celtics already have solid guard depth.

It is unclear where Schroder may go or what he could bring in return, but ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Tuesday that the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams that have expressed interest in Schroder.