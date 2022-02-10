NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden, Ben Simmons Talks Focused on 'Other Pieces'

AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets reportedly engaged in trade talks centered on James Harden and Ben Simmons earlier Thursday morning ahead of the 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported talks have centered on what assets the Sixers are willing to include beside Simmons. The Sixers have been "adamant" about not including guard Tyrese Maxey and forward Matisse Thybulle in the deal.

Simmons has not played a game this season after requesting a trade in the offseason. He's cited mental-health concerns for the reason he's refused to play but has nonetheless been fined over $20 million in salary.

Harden has missed the Nets' last three games with a hamstring injury as rumors have swirled about his desire to leave Brooklyn barely a year after his arrival.