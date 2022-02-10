Celtics Trade Rumors: Bol Bol, PJ Dozier Traded to Magic for 2nd-Round Draft Pick

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are reportedly trading Bol Bol, PJ Dozier, cash and a future second-round draft pick to the Orlando Magic for a future second-rounder.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who broke the news, reported that this is a cost-saving move for the 31-25 Celtics. ESPN's Bobby Marks broke down why:

Boston acquired Bol and Dozier on Jan. 19 from the Denver Nuggets in a three-team trade that also involved the San Antonio Spurs.

Both players are out for the season, with Bol recovering from right foot surgery and Dozier suffering a torn ACL in his left knee last November.

The 7'2" Bol, who is the son of two-time NBA blocks leader Manute Bol, only saw the court for 81 minutes over 14 games this year. The third-year player out of Oregon has averaged 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

Dozier, a five-year NBA veteran, was a fixture in Denver's rotation off the bench. He averaged 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game this season.

While their Celtic careers are now over without either of them playing a game for the team, it appears both will get their shots to contribute to the rebuilding Magic once they are healthy in 2022-23.