Bianca Belair Wins Elimination Chamber, Will Face Lynch or Lita at WrestleMania 38

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Bianca Belair won the women's Elimination Chamber match at the same-titled pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to earn a Raw Women's Championship shot against Becky Lynch or Lita at WrestleMania 38 on April 2-3.

The EST of WWE entered the Chamber last as a result of winning a gauntlet match on Raw, and she took advantage of the spot by eliminating Alexa Bliss to win.

Belair and The Goddess went back and forth as the final two in the contest, but The EST was ultimately able to hit Bliss with the K.O.D. to claim victory.

After women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey chose SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair as her opponent for The Show of Shows, WWE booked a women's Elimination Chamber match to determine the No. 1 contender for the Raw belt.

Belair, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. were announced as the initial participants. The sixth spot was a mystery at first until Bliss was revealed as the entrant.

Several of the participants have been in the Raw women's title hunt in recent months only to fall short of beating Lynch for the championship.

Belair dropped the SmackDown women's title to Big Time Becks at SummerSlam in seconds when she made her return to the ring after maternity leave. Lynch used underhanded tactics by punching The EST when she went for a handshake.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Belair lost in a Triple Threat match for the SmackDown women's title against Lynch and Sasha Banks at Crown Jewel and then fell to The Man in a Raw Women's Championship match on the Nov. 1 episode of the red brand.

After getting past The EST, Lynch moved on to a rivalry with Morgan. Like Belair, she almost took the title, but Big Time Becks cheated on multiple occasions and retained on an episode of Raw and at the Day 1 pay-per-view.

The titleholder subsequently screwed over Belair in a Triple Threat match to determine the No. 1 contender. Doudrop won and went on to challenge Lynch at the Royal Rumble, and The Man retained again.

With Lynch having to deal with Lita in a title match on Saturday, the rest of Raw's top female Superstars duked it out in just the fourth women's Elimination Chamber match in WWE history.

WWE has seemingly been grooming Belair to get back to the top of the mountain ever since she lost to Lynch at SummerSlam, and the women's Elimination Chamber win is a huge step in that direction.

The EST beat Sasha Banks in a historic main event at WrestleMania 37 last year, and another title win at the marquee event may be in the cards this year.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).