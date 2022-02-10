MLB's Rob Manfred Believes 2022 Season Will Start on Time Despite Lockout, CBA Talks

Bob Levey/Getty Images

As things stand, Major League Baseball isn't delaying the start of spring training and hopes to start the regular season on time.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters there is "no change right now" to spring training as negotiations with the MLB Players Association about a new collective bargaining agreement continue.

"We're going to have a conversation with the MLBPA about the calendar...until we have that conversation and until we see how this session on Saturday goes, it's no change," he said.

Asked about the March 31 start date for the regular season, Manfred said he is "an optimist, and I believe we will have an agreement in place" to begin on time.



Manfred made his comments during a press conference on Thursday on the final day of the MLB owners meetings in Orlando.

News of spring training potentially being delayed has been expected as the two sides continue their negotiations.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the most recent meeting on Feb. 1 "led to no significant progress" between the two sides and almost assuredly signaled spring training wouldn't begin on time:

"Major chasms between the sides remain on a number of key issues, almost all of which tie back to the game's core economics, which have shifted significantly in recent years in favor of teams. The average salary for players has dropped in four consecutive seasons, and players are seeking to reverse that in multiple areas."

As Manfred noted, the next negotiating session between the owners and union will come on Saturday.

Pitchers and catchers remain scheduled to have their first workout for most teams on Feb. 17 and 18. The first spring training games are scheduled to be played Feb. 26.

"You're always one breakthrough away from making an agreement," Manfred said. He added that the owners have agreed to implement a universal designated hitter and eliminate draft-pick compensation for teams that lose a qualified free agent.

MLB implemented the lockout on Dec. 2 when the previous CBA expired.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

