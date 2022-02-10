Dave Tippett Reportedly Fired as Oilers HC After 2-Plus Seasons with Team

Jeff Vinnick

The Edmonton Oilers reportedly fired head coach Dave Tippett on Thursday following back-to-back lopsided losses to the Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported Tippett, who compiled a 95-62-14 record across two-plus seasons, and assistant Jim Playfair were both dismissed.

Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson, who were part of the coaching staff of the team's AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, will take over on an interim basis, per Dreger.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.