Lakers Rumors: Rockets Refuse John Wall-Russell Westbrook Trade Without Draft Pick

If the Los Angeles Lakers decide to pursue a Russell Westbrook-for-John Wall trade, the Houston Rockets reportedly won't settle for a straight one-for-one deal.

Per NBA reporter Marc Stein in his Substack newsletter, the Rockets won't entertain the trade unless the Lakers include their 2027 first-round draft pick.

The Rockets originally acquired Wall for Westbrook in a December 2020 trade with the Washington Wizards. Houston also received a 2023 lottery-protected first-round draft pick in that deal.

Ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, there is still no clear indication if the Lakers are going to move Westbrook.

B/R's Eric Pincus reported a Westbrook deal is "unlikely" unless LeBron James decides that Wall is a better fit for this Lakers roster and "is willing to push extremely hard for Westbrook's exit."

The inclusion of Los Angeles' 2027 first-round pick could make things a tricky proposition for the organization.

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has been telling teams in trade discussions that they "are not willing to include" the pick in a deal.

The New Orleans Pelicans have control of Los Angeles' first-round draft picks through 2026 as part of the compensation from the Anthony Davis trade.

Wall has not appeared in a game for the Rockets this season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in November the five-time All-Star was in talks with Houston general manager Rafael Stone about a return-to-play plan, but it would likely require a compromise on both sides "between respecting his stature with a supermax contract and the Rockets' desire to have him play a complementary role to help develop their young core."

Wall and Westbrook have virtually identical contracts that would make it easy to facilitate a move from a financial perspective. Wall is earning $44.3 million this season with a $47.4 million player option for next season.

Westbrook has a $44.2 million salary this season and a $47.1 million option for 2022-23. The 2016-17 NBA MVP has struggled in his first season with the Lakers. He is averaging 18.3 points on 43.5 percent shooting from the field, 7.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has benched Westbrook in the fourth quarter of games against the New York Knicks on Feb. 5 and Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 8.

Los Angeles currently sits in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 26-30 record and has lost 11 of its past 16 games.