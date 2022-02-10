Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Multiple Teams Call Blazers About Star Ahead of Deadline

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Multiple teams have reportedly reached out to the Portland Trail Blazers to discuss a potential blockbuster deal for point guard Damian Lillard ahead of Thursday's 2022 NBA trade deadline.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported (via HoopsHype) interested teams are hopeful Lillard backs off previous comments about remaining committed to Portland with hope he'll "eventually ask to be traded" amid a roster reconstruction that already saw CJ McCollum dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The first notable domino to fall was Rajon Rondo, who was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Los Angeles Lakers after Ricky Rubio's season-ending knee injury. More recently, the Cavs made a big splash, acquiring the Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert to bolster their strong season.

In the rumor mill, the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia continues to dominate the headlines as the 76ers star has yet to suit up this season amid a desire for a change of scenery. Numerous teams have been linked to Simmons, including the Brooklyn Nets, with James Harden reportedly a target for the Sixers.

Other names that have been linked to possible moves include the Sacramento Kings' Marvin Bagley III along with Myles Turner of the Pacers.

