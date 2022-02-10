Magic Johnson 'Speechless' After LeBron James, Lakers Lose to Trail Blazers

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson joined much of the team's fanbase in a state of disbelief about the struggles of this season's squad.

Johnson reacted on Twitter after L.A.'s 107-105 road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night:

The Lakers have now dropped six of their last eight games, with their record falling to 26-30, which ranks ninth in the Western Conference.

A significant offseason roster overhaul, highlighted by the acquisition of Russell Westbrook, hasn't produced the desired results. The issues were further compounded by injury absences for LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

All three stars were on the court for the past few games, and it still didn't lead to a major uptick in team-wide performance, though. Russell Westbrook missed Wednesday's contest with lower back tightness.

The Lakers showed some promising signs in the loss to the Blazers, shooting 55.4 percent from the field and knocking down 17 threes, but they also turned the ball over 21 times and allowed 11 offensive rebounds by Portland in the narrow loss.

"Every time we turned the ball over, it was almost like pick-sixes. We didn't get a tackle, and they basically ran it in for a touchdown every time," James told reporters. "That's not the ingredients for winning basketball."

Now the focus shifts to Los Angeles' front office to see whether it makes any notable deals ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

"If there's ways to improve our team, we'll try to improve our team," head coach Frank Vogel said. "Other than that, I got nothing to say about the trade deadline."

Barring a significant addition, either via trade or free agency if some notable players are bought out after the deadline, the Lakers may struggle to make a significant move up the standings during the stretch run of the regular season.

In other words, the sense of bewilderment felt by Johnson and other Lakers fans isn't guaranteed to go away any time soon.