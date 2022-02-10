Bruins' Brad Marchand Suspended 6 Games for Roughing, High-Sticking Penguins' Jarry

Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

The Boston Bruins will be without left winger Brad Marchand for six games.

The NHL announced it suspended Marchand for six games for the roughing/high-sticking penalty he committed against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry during Tuesday's game.

Marchand punched Jarry's head and poked his mask in the final seconds of Pittsburgh's 4-2 win.

"It is important to note that these acts, both the punch to Jarry and the high-stick, were delivered well after the conclusion of play," the video explanation said.

It also pointed out that Marchand is a repeat offender since he has previously been suspended seven times and fined five times, which meant he was subject to a stricter punishment.

"Obviously lack of discipline on Brad's part in that situation," Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters. "Brad's a leader on our team and he needs to control his emotions."

Marchand has appeared in 39 games for Boston this season and has 49 points on 28 assists and 21 goals. He is one of the team's most important offensive playmakers, so his absence will be felt as the Bruins attempt to hold on to the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and perhaps make up ground on the teams ahead of them.

This isn't even the first time he has been suspended this season.

He was sidelined for three games in November for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

The latest incident will do nothing to help his reputation as someone who goes over the line at times when it comes to dirty play, and the Bruins will be without one of their key playmakers for an extended stretch as a result.