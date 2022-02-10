DeMar DeRozan Drops 36, Leads Bulls to Win vs. LaMelo Ball, Hornets

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

The Chicago Bulls ended a losing streak on Wednesday night. The Charlotte Hornets saw theirs continue.

Led by the dynamic duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls beat the Hornets 121-109 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, ending a two-game losing streak.

The Hornets are reeling, meanwhile, having now lost six straight.

The two teams continue moving in opposite directions in the playoff standings. While the 34-21 Bulls remain in third place in the Eastern Conference, Charlotte's recent funk has them back at .500 on the year (28-28) and in ninth place.

If the season ended today, they'd be in the play-in tournament. Not ideal for LaMelo Ball and the exciting Hornets, though they have plenty of time to right the ship.

Key Stats

DeMar DeRozan, CHI: 36 points, five rebounds, four assists

Zach LaVine, CHI: 27 points, seven rebounds, five assists

Nikola Vucevic, CHI: 18 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks

LaMelo Ball, CHA: 33 points, nine rebounds, five assists

Miles Bridges, CHA: 22 points, five rebounds, five assists

Terry Rozier, CHA: 16 points (6-of-18 from the field, 2-of-11 from three)

You Can't Stop DeMar DeRozan

And honestly, at this point, you can't even really hope to contain him. There's nothing you can do except enjoy the show.

Heck, he was even sinking threes on Wednesday.

DeRozan is now averaging 34.5 points per game in six February contests. If ever there was a player making a push in the MVP conversation, it's been DeRozan of late.

Nobody expected DeRozan to be this good in Chicago. He's taken his game to another level, and the Bulls have to be taken very seriously as a title contender because of it.

LaMelo Ball Remains Very, Very Fun To Watch

Every game you get a highlight from Ball. Most times, more than one. Wednesday was no exception.

Ball wasn't initially named as an All-Star this season, though got in as an injury replacement, a well-deserved honor for the young guard. On a night when the Bulls really gave it to the Hornets, Ball was one of the few bright spots.

What's Next?

The Bulls will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The Hornets travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons that same day at 7 p.m. ET.