X

    DeMar DeRozan Drops 36, Leads Bulls to Win vs. LaMelo Ball, Hornets

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 10, 2022

    AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

    The Chicago Bulls ended a losing streak on Wednesday night. The Charlotte Hornets saw theirs continue. 

    Led by the dynamic duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls beat the Hornets 121-109 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, ending a two-game losing streak. 

    NBA @NBA

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/chicagobulls?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chicagobulls</a> are on a 9-0 run, capped off by this Zach LaVine 3 ball!<br><br>Watch Now on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/6O5kLu6wE1">pic.twitter.com/6O5kLu6wE1</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Zach LaVine steps back and hits the DEEP three to end the 3rd quarter!<br><br>He's up to 20 PTS at the start of the Q4 on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/2TmLKhX4TH">pic.twitter.com/2TmLKhX4TH</a>

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    This is art by DeRozan 😲 <a href="https://t.co/BkRVv4wEkN">pic.twitter.com/BkRVv4wEkN</a>

    The Hornets are reeling, meanwhile, having now lost six straight. 

    The two teams continue moving in opposite directions in the playoff standings. While the 34-21 Bulls remain in third place in the Eastern Conference, Charlotte's recent funk has them back at .500 on the year (28-28) and in ninth place. 

    If the season ended today, they'd be in the play-in tournament. Not ideal for LaMelo Ball and the exciting Hornets, though they have plenty of time to right the ship. 

    Key Stats

    DeMar DeRozan, CHI: 36 points, five rebounds, four assists

    Zach LaVine, CHI: 27 points, seven rebounds, five assists

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Nikola Vucevic, CHI: 18 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks

    LaMelo Ball, CHA: 33 points, nine rebounds, five assists

    Miles Bridges, CHA: 22 points, five rebounds, five assists

    Terry Rozier, CHA: 16 points (6-of-18 from the field, 2-of-11 from three)

    You Can't Stop DeMar DeRozan

    And honestly, at this point, you can't even really hope to contain him. There's nothing you can do except enjoy the show.

    Heck, he was even sinking threes on Wednesday.

    K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop

    This is DeMar DeRozan's first game with three 3-pointers since Nov. 26.

    K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop

    This is DeRozan's 17th 30-point game.

    DeRozan is now averaging 34.5 points per game in six February contests. If ever there was a player making a push in the MVP conversation, it's been DeRozan of late. 

    Nobody expected DeRozan to be this good in Chicago. He's taken his game to another level, and the Bulls have to be taken very seriously as a title contender because of it. 

    LaMelo Ball Remains Very, Very Fun To Watch

    Every game you get a highlight from Ball. Most times, more than one. Wednesday was no exception. 

    Charlotte Hornets @hornets

    Cash out <a href="https://twitter.com/MELOD1P?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MELOD1P</a> 👌💰<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllFly</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/HornetsOnBally?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HornetsOnBally</a> <a href="https://t.co/ldyOiapteN">pic.twitter.com/ldyOiapteN</a>

    Charlotte Hornets @hornets

    Ball Star heatin' up 🔥⭐️ <a href="https://twitter.com/MELOD1P?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MELOD1P</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/HornetsOnBally?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HornetsOnBally</a> <a href="https://t.co/xg3ggnK47E">pic.twitter.com/xg3ggnK47E</a>

    Ball wasn't initially named as an All-Star this season, though got in as an injury replacement, a well-deserved honor for the young guard. On a night when the Bulls really gave it to the Hornets, Ball was one of the few bright spots. 

    What's Next?

    The Bulls will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The Hornets travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons that same day at 7 p.m. ET. 

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.