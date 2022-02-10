NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets Seeking Wing Help; Willing to Discuss 2027 1st-Round Pick

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets are "actively in search of a perimeter defender" before Thursday's NBA trade deadline and have "signaled a willingness to discuss their 2027 first-round pick" in that pursuit, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

That willingness to deal a future first reportedly comes down to the team's lack of viable alternative trade chips as it seeks a three-and-D player "who wouldn't be just a rental."

The Nuggets have been operating at less than full strength all season. Star point guard Jamal Murray is recovering from a torn ACL, and it's unclear if he'll be able to return late in the season or postseason. Michael Porter Jr. is likely out for the season with a back injury.

That's left the Nuggets without two of their three top scorers, and best players, from a year ago.

Despite those costly absences, the Nuggets are still 30-24 and in sixth in the Western Conference, in large part due to the efforts of defending MVP Nikola Jokic (25.8 PPG, 13.6 RPG, 7.9 APG), who is one of the front-runners to win the award again.

A supporting cast of Aaron Gordon, Will Barton, Monte Morris, Jeff Green and Bones Hyland, among others, have helped keep the Nuggets afloat. But adding a player who not only would help the Nuggets get back to the postseason this year but also help them in the future when they have their full complement of players would be ideal.

Jerami Grant could make sense for the Nuggets, though they likely don't have the assets to pull off such a deal. Robert Covington would have been a logical fit before the Portland Trail Blazers dealt him to the Los Angeles Clippers.

With the Washington Wizards cratering and Bradley Beal done for the season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope might be attainable. Kenrich Williams would be a nice fit and likely could be had for that 2027 first-rounder.

So the Nuggets will have some options in their pursuit of improving on the wing. The question is whether they'll pull the trigger.