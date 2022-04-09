Knicks' RJ Barrett Ruled out vs. Wizards with Knee Injury

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett suffered a knee injury in the first half of Friday's game against the Washington Wizards.

The team announced Barrett won't return after being diagnosed with a sprained right knee. He scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting in 15 minutes prior to the injury.

Barrett has stayed relatively health in 2021-22, although he missed four games in February due to an ankle injury and six games in December while in the health and safety protocols.

That durability has remained key for the 2019 No. 3 overall draft pick, who started all 72 games for the Knicks in 2020-21.

Barrett plays an important role when on the court, entering the day averaging 20.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 69 appearances.

Barrett has been a go-to option offensively, but it hasn't led to much team success, as several veteran players on the Knicks did not reach expectations this season.

Depending on the severity of Barrett's injury, his season could be over. The Knicks will wrap up the 2021-22 campaign on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden.