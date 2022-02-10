Donovan Mitchell, Jazz Use Dominant Defense to Blow Out Stephen Curry, Warriors

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The Utah Jazz have won four straight games after crushing the visiting Golden State Warriors 111-85 on Wednesday at Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena.

Jazz wing Bojan Bogdanovic led all scorers with 23 points. Donovan Mitchell finished two assists shy of a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight dimes.

Hassan Whiteside led a tremendous defensive effort with seven blocks in addition to his nine points and 17 rebounds.

Utah outscored Golden State 56-36 in the second half and held the Dubs to 35.9 percent shooting. The Jazz also outscored Golden State 48-20 in the paint.

Golden State played without shooting guard Klay Thompson (rest). The five-time All-Star played a season-high 29 minutes on Monday as he continues his comeback after missing two years with ACL and Achilles injuries.

The Warriors also were without Draymond Green, who has missed 16 straight games with a lower back injury.

This marked Utah's first game since ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on a three-team deal involving the Jazz, San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Utah will reportedly receive Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Blazers and San Antonio Spurs forward Juancho Hernagomez in exchange for Joe Ingles and Elijah Hughes, who are headed to Portland. Utah is also sending a 2022 second-round pick to Portland and a 2027 second-rounder to the Spurs.

Neither of Utah's additions suited up Wednesday. The Jazz also played without Rudy Gobert (left calf strain) for the eighth straight game.

The 34-21 Jazz have bounced back strong in response to a five-game losing streak and currently hold down the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference.

The 41-14 Warriors' nine-game win streak broke with the loss.

Notable Performances

Warriors G Jordan Poole: 18 points

Warriors G Stephen Curry: 16 points, 7 rebounds

Warriors F Andrew Wiggins: 13 points

Jazz F Bogdan Bogdanovic: 23 points, 6 rebounds

Jazz G Donovan Mitchell: 14 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists

Jazz C Hassan Whiteside: 9 points, 17 rebounds, 7 blocks

What's Next?

Both teams will play at home next.

Golden State will welcome the New York Knicks into San Francisco's Chase Center on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

Utah will host the Orlando Magic on Friday at 9 p.m.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

