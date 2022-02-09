Knicks Rumors: Cam Reddish Trade Talks Haven't Been Shut Down by NY Ahead of Deadline

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The New York Knicks may not keep Cam Reddish for long.

Ian Begley of SNY reported Wednesday the Knicks have not "immediately shut down the conversation" when it comes to trading Reddish even though they landed him from the Atlanta Hawks in January for a 2023 first-round pick and Kevin Knox.

Begley explained that because of the timing of a potential move shortly after New York acquired him, the team cannot aggregate his salary as part of a larger deal and would only trade him in a swap that matches his contract.

The Reddish and Knicks pairing has not gone according to plan to this point.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported head coach Tom Thibodeau did not want to acquire the Duke product in a trade but the front office did. That is notable since Reddish is yet to play more than 15 minutes in any of the five games he has seen action in for the Knicks.

He played just five minutes in two of those five games.

The 22-year-old still has plenty of potential after he entered the league as the No. 10 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft. He averaged double-digit scoring totals in each of his first three years for the Hawks and connected on 37.9 percent of his three-pointers last season for an Atlanta squad that reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

He is also not scheduled for restricted free agency until 2023 and is, in theory, someone the Knicks could feature in their rotation for multiple seasons.

Alas, Thibodeau has not found much space for him as New York struggles to find consistency at 24-31. The team was a feel-good story a season ago as a playoff group that drew raucous crowds to Madison Square Garden, but 2021-22 will end without even a spot in the play-in tournament if things don't quickly turn around in the stretch run.

Perhaps the Knicks can trade Reddish for someone who can help them do just that.