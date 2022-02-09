Russell Westbrook Rumors: Lakers 'Unwilling' to Include 2027 1st-Rounder in Trade

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Russell Westbrook and Los Angeles Lakers marriage has been anything but a success this season, but the Purple and Gold are reportedly unwilling to sweeten any deal involving the point guard with one of their most valuable future assets.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Los Angeles does not want to include its 2027 first-round pick along with Westbrook with Thursday's trade deadline approaching.

The notion the Lakers will be hesitant to trade that first-rounder is not a new one, as NBA insider Marc Stein reported in January they did not want to include it in a possible Westbrook-for-John-Wall trade with the Houston Rockets.

Still, it is notable the hesitation in moving Westbrook at least partially comes in the form of a draft pick five years into the future instead of the idea of trading a nine-time All-Star with a league MVP on his resume.

It underscores the reality that the trade that sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and a first-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Westbrook and two future second-round picks hasn't worked out for Los Angeles.

There is no doubting Westbrook's career achievements. In addition to the above accolades, he has two scoring titles, three assist titles and a spot on the league's 75th anniversary team, but he has not been an ideal fit on this Lakers roster.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

His 18.3 points per game would be his lowest mark since his second season in 2009-10, and he is shooting an ugly 29.8 percent from deep while turning it over 4.1 times per night. His inability to hit from outside doesn't play well alongside the ball-dominant LeBron James, and it has reached the point where he isn't even always on the floor in crunch time.

Westbrook turned heads after Tuesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks when he told reporters he has "earned a right" to be on the floor in such moments.

"I shouldn't have to hit any benchmark, to be honest," he said. "I've put a lot of work and I've got a lot of respect in this game. I don't got to hit a benchmark, or I shouldn't have to. I've earned a right to be in closing lineups."

The Lakers came into the season with championship-or-bust expectations, but they are below .500 at 26-29 and holding on to the No. 9 seed and a projected spot in the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.

There will not be any deep playoff run without some roster changes, but it seems a future pick is one reason the Lakers might not move Westbrook.