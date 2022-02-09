NBA Trade Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon Expected to Be Shopped After Tyrese Haliburton Deal

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Having acquired Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings, the Indiana Pacers might be willing to deal Malcolm Brogdon this summer, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Scotto reported the belief outside Indiana is that the Pacers will move Brogdon after having positioned Haliburton as the future of their backcourt.

In October, Brogdon signed a two-year, $45 million extension that will go into effect with the 2023-24 season. Because that new contract precludes Indiana from trading him for six months, he won't be going anywhere before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

The Pacers presumably thought that Brogdon would be a long-term piece of their rotation when they handed him that extension. The 29-year-old has performed well in his three seasons with Indiana, averaging 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

The front office couldn't have imagined, however, the opportunity to land Haliburton would present itself ahead of the deadline. The second-year guard looks like an All-Star in the making.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz reported in December the Pacers were considering a "substantial rebuild." It looked like the fire sale was in full swing when Caris LeVert was shipped to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

By trading Domantas Sabonis to the Kings, though, Indiana has managed to set itself up nicely in the long term without taking a big step backward in the present.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Sabonis/Haliburton trade "will likely have a significant impact" on Myles Turner's tenure with the Pacers. Rather than flipping Turner for picks, the front office could prefer to see how he fits alongside Haliburton.

The 6'11" center will only turn 26 in March, so he's not at a drastically different stage of his career than Haliburton.

Brogdon, on the other hand, might have more value to Indiana as a trade asset rather than a continued piece of the roster foundation.

The 2016-17 Rookie of the Year said on The JJ Redick Podcast in June 2020 (h/t Ethan Sears of the Indianapolis Star) he enjoyed playing with the Pacers because he was operating at the point.

"It allows me to play in my role, in my position and lead," he said. "I think the point guard has to be if not the leader, has to be one of the biggest leaders on your team. He has to be vocal. He has to demand respect.

"And that’s what I feel like I bring to the game."

Brogdon was frequently used as a 2-guard with the Milwaukee Bucks, so it's a position with which he's familiar. Whether he'd be happy to play off the ball while Haliburton runs the offense is another question.

Likewise, the Pacers may not like the idea of paying him more than $22 million annually to be a backup.