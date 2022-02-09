Damian Lillard 'Waiting Patiently' as Blazers Reshape Roster at Trade Deadline

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

After the Portland Trail Blazers traded his longtime backcourt mate CJ McCollum on Tuesday, Damian Lillard is going to give interim general manager Joe Cronin an opportunity to keep reshaping the roster ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Speaking to NBA.com's Casey Holdahl, Lillard explained he is "waiting patiently" to see what the Blazers are going to look like going forward:

"I’m at peace. I’m doing what I’ve got to do to get myself right and being at home with my family. I’m just waiting patiently to let things unfold and allow him (Cronin) to execute his plan. Once we get there and we see what that looks like and what that is, then I’ll have, I guess, more feelings than I have now, but you’ve got to allow him to do his job and see what that finished product is. That’s just where I am."

McCollum was dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans in a seven-player deal that saw the Blazers receive Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and three draft picks, including a 2022 protected first-rounder.

