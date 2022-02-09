James Harden Trade Rumors: 76ers, Nets Spoke Tuesday, 'Bickered' over Other Pieces

AP Photo/Matt York

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly still engaged in discussions about James Harden prior to the trade deadline.

Per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the two teams had trade talks on Tuesday "and bickered over pieces to add to a potential deal" involving Harden.

Pompey added the Nets are "split behind closed doors" about whether or not they want to keep Harden:

"Some want to get rid of him now, thinking that he’s quit on the team and is hurting the chemistry. Harden has publicly told his teammates, coaches and team personnel that he wants to stay in Brooklyn. However, word keeps leaking out that he wants to play for the Sixers."

Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters prior to Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets that Harden won't be traded.

"I’ve talked to James; he wants to be here. He wants to be here long term as well, so I don’t think anything’s changed other than noise from the outside. James wants to be here, we’re building with James and we think we have the best chance to win with James."

Despite Nash's flat denial that Harden will be moved, there remains a lot of smoke involving the 10-time All-Star.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Sixers would most likely try to include Danny Green in a Harden-for-Ben Simmons trade because a one-for-one deal won't work financially.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports reported Philadelphia won't include Tyrese Maxey in a Harden trade.

Seth Curry and Matisse Thybulle are also intriguing pieces on the 76ers roster, but O'Connor noted both are so valuable to the team that it's hard to envision them being moved.

Harden, who has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, can become a free agent after this season if he opts out of the final season of his current deal that pays him $47.4 million in 2022-23.

In 44 starts this season, Harden is averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game. He is shooting a career-low 33.2 percent from three-point range on 7.0 attempts per contest.

The Sixers and Nets have until Thursday at 3 p.m. ET to work out a potential deal before the trade deadline passes.