76ers Trade Rumors: Seth Curry More Likely to Move at Deadline Than Maxey, Thybulle

Seth Curry is reportedly the "most likely" Philadelphia 76ers player to get included in a potential Ben Simmons-for-James Harden blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reported Wednesday there hasn't been "much headway" made between the sides with the Sixers standing pat in their assertion neither Tyrese Maxey nor Matisse Thybulle will be included in any deals before the deadline.

The first notable domino to fall was Rajon Rondo, who was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Los Angeles Lakers after Ricky Rubio's season-ending knee injury. More recently, the Cavs made a big splash, acquiring the Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert to bolster their strong season.

In what will go down as one of the most notable deals of the deadline, the New Orleans Pelicans acquired CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers as they look to make a playoff push.

Other names linked to possible moves include the Sacramento Kings' Marvin Bagley III, along with Myles Turner of the Pacers.

