Lakers Trade Rumors: Pressure Mounting to Make Deadline Moves Amid Struggles

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Coming off a blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly feeling a sense of urgency ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, there was an admission in the Lakers locker room that this "roster is not working, and something must be done to get the team back on course with Thursday's trade deadline fast approaching."

The Lakers' 131-116 loss to Milwaukee was their 10th in the past 15 games. Their 26-29 record ranks ninth in the Western Conference, 4.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets in the No. 6 seed to avoid the play-in tournament.

Los Angeles has been mentioned in trade rumors as much as any team leading up to the deadline, but it remains to be seen if general manager Rob Pelinka will be able to find a deal that improves the roster.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha and Bill Oram reported the "most likely outcome for the Lakers is that they stand pat" primarily because their cap sheet "is full of maximum and minimum players—contracts that are challenging to move."

Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn are the most obvious trade candidates for the Lakers because of their contracts. They are making a combined $14.5 million this season, per Spotrac.

According to Buha and Oram, one potential scenario for the Lakers is trading Horton-Tucker and/or Nunn for "a more impactful two-way player" before the deadline.

Per B/R's Jake Fischer, Los Angeles is one of several teams that has been linked to Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson.

Tensions seem to be at a boiling point for the Lakers right now. After head coach Frank Vogel benched him in the fourth quarter against Milwaukee, point guard Russell Westbrook said he "shouldn't have to" earn minutes in closing lineups.

Westbrook didn't play the final 14:34 of the game after being pulled late in the third quarter. He scored 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting with 10 rebounds, five assists and four turnovers in 26 minutes.

LeBron James offered a blunt assessment about where the team stands in relation to the Bucks after the game.

"It tells me we ain't on their level," James told reporters. "I mean, I could have told you that before the game."

The Lakers have lost 10 of their last 15 games since a four-game winning streak from Dec. 31 to Jan. 7.

Pelinka and his staff have until Thursday at 3 p.m. ET to find a trade that might help turn the season around for the Lakers.