Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, Rob Pelinka to Collaborate on Trade Deadline Moves

LeBron James will reportedly have a say in any moves the Los Angeles Lakers make before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James was consulted about the trades and signings the Lakers made during the offseason, including the acquisition of Russell Westbrook. That will reportedly continue with LeBron and general manager Rob Pelinka collaborating leading up to the deadline.

The Lakers figure to explore multiple avenues to improve, as they are a disappointing 26-29 this season, which places them ninth in the Western Conference.

Per McMenamin, those within the Lakers locker room have come to the realization that their roster is not working as currently constructed, which is a suspicion that was "mounting for weeks, if not months."

The Lakers finally have both James and Davis back in the fold after both missed significant time due to injury this season, but it hasn't led to consistent wins.

Off a three-game losing streak, the Lakers are 2-2 in their past four games, including a 131-116 home loss to the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Following the defeat to Milwaukee, James admitted that the Lakers "ain't on their level."

Still, the Lakers have a chance to be a dangerous team in the Western Conference come playoff time provided they make it to the postseason. The mere presence of James and Davis gives them a chance to beat anyone on any night.

The rest of the roster leaves something to be desired, however, including Westbrook's status as a starter.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel benched Westbrook during the fourth quarter Tuesday, after which L.A. cut the lead to 10 at one point before the Bucks pulled away.

Westbrook is the only player to appear in all 55 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

While the surface numbers look good, the one-time NBA MVP is shooting just 43.5 percent from the field, 29.8 percent from beyond the arc and 66.5 percent from the free-throw line, and he is turning the ball over 4.1 times per game and has been a defensive liability at times.

It is highly unlikely any team will take Westbrook off the Lakers' hands at the deadline since he makes over $44 million this season and has a $47 million player option for next season.

Because of that, the Lakers will have to use other assets to improve the roster, and they may need to cut down Westbrook's minutes significantly moving forward.

The Lakers have a lot of needs heading toward the deadline, but given how Westbrook has played, a point guard who can mesh with James and Davis may be the biggest item on their wish list.