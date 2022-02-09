Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons Staying with 76ers: 'Whoever Wants to Play Is Welcome'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

As Thursday's NBA trade deadline inches closer, the Philadelphia 76ers will be forced to maker a decision on whether to deal Ben Simmons or retain him.

When asked about the possibility of Simmons returning to the team if he isn't traded, 76ers star center Joel Embiid said he would have no problem with it.

"Whoever wants to play is welcome," Embiid told reporters after Tuesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns. "If someone wants to play, they're welcome. But we've got guys here that want to be here, that show up every night."

Simmons has been away from the 76ers for the entire season as he's been holding out in hopes of being traded. He said earlier in the season that he was "not mentally ready" to be with the team, but he later refused to cooperate with the team's doctors. The fines he's accumulated for missing games this season make him the most fined player in NBA history.

It's been rumored that the 76ers have been trying to trade the three-time All-Star to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden. But the Nets reportedly dismissed any potential deals.

Philadelphia fell to 32-22 with Tuesday's loss. Embiid had 34 points and 12 rebounds, as he remains a frontrunner for the MVP award. The All-Star big man is averaging 29.3 points and 10.9 rebounds this season.

Embiid went on to send a message to any player that is added to the 76ers roster, saying they need to be ready to the team's mission of contending for an NBA title.

"And if you want to be part of us, I'm sure everybody is gonna be fine with it, but you got to show up," he said. "You got to want to be here. And I'm sure everybody is going to accept whoever that is.

Embiid added, "But ... I'm just worried about the guys that are here, and if you're here, I'm going to challenge you and we're going to challenge each other to be better and try to win a championship."