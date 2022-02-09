No. 1 Auburn Upset by Unranked Arkansas in Overtime; JD Notae Scores 28

AP Photo/Michael Woods

Down goes No. 1! The top-ranked Auburn men's basketball team suffered a 80-76 upset loss to Arkansas in overtime Tuesday night.

The Tigers fell to 22-2 after their first SEC loss and had their 19-game win streak come to an end.

Razorbacks senior guard JD Notae led the way with a game-high 28 points to help the team improve to 19-5 and 8-3 in the in conference play.

In addition to Notae's scoring outburst, he played some hounding defense and stuffed the stat sheet by adding five rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocks. Au'Diese Toney added 14 points and 10 rebounds while Jaylin Williams finished with 13 points and 11 boards for Arkansas.

"They danced on our logo before the game, we watched that," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said in his post-game interview. "What a great win for this program, it's so awesome."

It's the Razorbacks' second win over an AP No. 1 team in program history, last accomplishing the feat in 1984 against the Michael Jordan-led North Carolina Tar Heels.

Auburn was led by star freshman Jabari Smith, who finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. Wendell Green Jr. added 19 points and Walker Kessler had a monster game with 16 points, 19 rebounds and seven blocks, but he fouled out of the game with 1:03 remaining in overtime.

The Tigers played an uncharacteristically sloppy game and struggled with their shooting. They connected on just 37.5 percent of their shots and 25 percent of their three-pointers. Auburn also shot an abysmal 8-of-17 from the free-throw line and turned the ball over 19 times, well above their season average of 11.4 entering Tuesday.

Arkansas will go for its 10th straight win on Saturday in a road matchup against Alabama. The Tigers will return to action that same day when they host Texas A&M.