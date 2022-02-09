Rob Gronkowski Open to Playing with Bengals' Joe Burrow After Tom Brady's Retirement

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski has spent his entire career catching passes from future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, and the pair made for quite the dynamic duo.

But with Brady retired and Gronk about to hit free agency, the veteran tight end revealed Tuesday the quarterback he'd like to play with next.

"I kinda like this young buck quarterback," Gronkowski said during a Q-and-A for Autograph NFTs, per Pro Football Focus' Ari Meirov. "He's in the Super Bowl now. It's Joe Burrow, man. I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on that football field. In the pocket, he's just so calm, and he just slings it out on the field. And I love his swag, too. So if I could pick a quarterback, I'd go with the young buck Joe Burrow."

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the Super Bowl, and now they might just have the inside track at signing Gronkowski this offseason if they choose to go in that direction. Not a bad week for the team.

Granted, Gronkowski is 32 and missed five games this past season because of injuries. He already retired once, skipping the 2019 season, and it's fair to question how much is left in the tank, though he still caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns this season.

So if the Bengals are in the market for a tight end this spring, one who remains a major threat in the red zone, they'd be wise to give Gronk a call. Sounds as though he'll pick up the phone for Burrow.