Phil Jackson, Gregg Popovich, Steve Kerr Headline NBA's List of 15 Greatest Coaches

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The NBA released its list of the best 15 coaches of all time Tuesday, featuring some familiar names and a few surprises:

The list includes only eight of the 10 who were selected as the best coaches of all time in 1996 as part of the NBA at 50 vote. Bill Fitch and John Kundla were left off the updated version.

There are four active coaches on the NBA 75 list, including San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who is close to becoming the winningest coach in NBA history. Entering Tuesday, Popovich (1,330 wins) sits just five wins behind Don Nelson for the most all-time.

Popovich also has five NBA titles, tied for third behind only Phil Jackson (11) and Red Auerbach (9), both of whom were clear top choices for the list.

Steve Kerr also got a nod despite being only eight years into his coaching career. He guided the Golden State Warriors to five straight NBA Finals, winning two titles in that span. The squad also set a record for most wins in a season with a 73-9 record in 2015-16.

Other active coaches might have been more controversial selections, including Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers. The 60-year-old has led four different organizations to the playoffs across his 23 seasons in the NBA, but he only won one title in 2008 with the Boston Celtics.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Erik Spoelstra is also rarely mentioned among the best coaches in the league, though he has led the Miami Heat to five Eastern Conference Championships, plus two NBA titles.

TNT analyst Dwyane Wade also provided a nice endorsement of his former coach:

Larry Brown, K.C. Jones and Jerry Sloan were the other additions from the 1996 list, with Jones getting recognized after leading the Boston Celtics to two titles in 1984 and 1986.