Al Michaels Believes Tom Brady Will Get into Broadcasting 'At Some Point'

Tom Brady battled Peyton Manning on the field a number of times throughout their legendary careers, and he may follow No. 18 into broadcasting now that he is retired.

"I think he will at some point. I'm not sure he will do that sooner than later," Al Michaels said when asked if he believes Brady will go into broadcasting during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Michaels also suggested Brady will excel as a broadcaster, much like Manning has after his playing career, because he is "smart."

Brady retired after 22 seasons in the league as the best quarterback of all time. His resume includes seven Lombardi Trophies, five Super Bowl MVPs, three league MVPs and 15 Pro Bowl selections, and he even led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns at 44 years old during the 2021 campaign.

He recently made waves when he said "You never say never" when addressing a potential comeback on his Let's Go! podcast (h/t Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times), but it appears broadcasting may be an option if he does stay away from the football field.