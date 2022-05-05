Robert Covington, Clippers Agree to 2-Year, $24M Contract Extension

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Robert Covington will return to the Los Angeles Clippers after the sides agreed to terms on a two-year, $24 million contract extension, CAA's Andrew Morrison told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Covington was an impending free agent but was eligible to sign an extension before the July 1 window opened under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, according to Wojnarowski.

Covington joined Los Angeles as part of a five-player trade from the Portland Trail Blazers in February. It was the fourth time he had been traded since the 2018-19 season, featuring stops with the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets.

The move to the Clippers was successful, as he averaged 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 23 appearances. His 45.0 three-point percentage would have led the NBA over a full season.

After the season, Covington said he would "of course" want to re-sign with Los Angeles.

"I had the most fun I’ve had all season," he told reporters in April. "I got back to that joy of just having fun. The team made it that way. The guys made it that way."

The 31-year-old gets another chance to play with the same teammates, potentially finding a long-term home after significant movement in recent years.

Covington has remained a quality two-way player at every location, especially excelling with his defensive versatility.

"I can guard pretty much 1 through 5," Covington said after his February trade. "For me, there's no matchup that scares me."

The Tennessee State alum earned first-team All-Defensive honors during the 2017-18 season and is consistently able to impact a game. In 71 contests last year with the Trail Blazers and Clippers, he averaged 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

On the offensive end, he has spread the floor with his 36.0 percent career three-point shooting.

This skill set in the rotation could help the Clippers get back toward contention if Kawhi Leonard and Paul George return to full strength in 2022-23.