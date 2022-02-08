Woj: Myles Turner's Future to Be Significantly Impacted by Sabonis-Haliburton Trade

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Myles Turner's future in Indiana appears secure.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Pacers' trade of Domantas Sabonis will have a "significant impact" on Turner staying with the franchise.

The center is reportedly "thrilled" at the chance to play with Tyrese Haliburton, who was acquired along with Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson as part of a trade that sent Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second-round pick to Sacramento.

Turner has been a regular fixture in trade rumors over the last couple of seasons, but the Pacers have continually held on to him in hopes a Turner-Sabonis pairing would work. With the team in the midst of a clear rebuilding effort, Indiana surprisingly chose to keep Turner—in large part because Sabonis brought back more in a trade.

Turner, 25, has also turned himself into one of the NBA's most versatile defensive big men. He's currently leading the NBA in blocks per game (2.8) for the second straight season and has the athleticism to defend pick-and-rolls out on the perimeter.

With Haliburton being brought in as a primary ball-handler, Turner's also a better fit because he does not require the ball much on offense. Sabonis acted as the offensive fulcrum for Indiana in recent seasons, and the team surrounded him with guards like Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon, who are better served as secondary ball-handlers.

Haliburton thrived when given the chance to act as the Kings' primary playmaker, and Turner has developed into a solid-but-not-spectacular pick-and-pop partner.

While there is no bonafide superstar on the roster, the Pacers have quickly made a series of moves that give them a promising young core.