Kings' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Domantas Sabonis Trade

The Sacramento Kings will look a lot different after they made a six-player trade with the Indiana Pacers to acquire Domantas Sabonis and others.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings will add Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday and give up Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson. Sacramento adds a two-time All-Star but loses two of its top four scorers.

ESPN's Bobby Marks noted how the deal affects the salary cap:

According to Spotrac, the Kings are $20.5 million over the cap but still sit below the luxury-tax line.

Here is how the lineup and rotation should look after the latest trade:

PG: De'Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell

SG: Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb

SF: Harrison Barnes, Maurice Harkless

PF: Domantas Sabonis, Chimezie Metu

C: Richaun Holmes, Marvin Bagley III, Damian Jones

Sacramento has been seeking a big man to provide some offensive balance and finally got one in Sabonis.

The 25-year-old forward was an All-Star the last two seasons and might have been again if the Pacers were better than 19-36, and he entered Tuesday averaging 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

With Marvin Bagley III still falling short of expectations, the Kings get a proven option who can play the 4 or 5 as a good complement to point guard De'Aaron Fox. Bagley will still get minutes, but Sabonis will be the go-to option down low.

Losing Haliburton will hurt in the backcourt, but the move allows Fox to return to being a lead guard. After he averaged 25.2 points and 7.2 assists per game in 2020-21, there should be little concern he can handle the role with Haliburton gone.

Look for Davion Mitchell to take on a bigger role as well after sliding into the starting lineup in recent weeks. The rookie is averaging 19 points and five assists in the last six games and was likely the reason Sacramento felt comfortable dealing Haliburton.

Holiday and Lamb could provide some scoring depth, and Holiday is likely to get more minutes on the wing, but neither should be considered long-term options for the Kings.

Alex Len has already mostly fallen out of the rotation and should get even fewer minutes with Sabonis in the frontcourt. Jahmi'us Ramsey could see more time at shooting guard if the Kings want to look at the young talent, especially with Terence Davis out with a wrist injury.