Raptors Trade Rumors: Goran Dragic, Draft Picks Being Shopped; Wing, Big Man Eyed

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly shopping guard Gordan Dragic ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported the Raptors are looking to bolster their rotation with a wing or big man, using Dragic's expiring contract as bait.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

