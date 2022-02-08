Report: Ricky Rubio, Robert Covington Could Be Traded by Pacers, Clippers at Deadline

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Ricky Rubio and Robert Covington are among the names that could be traded ahead of Thursday's deadline despite having already been moved in recent days.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported the Indiana Pacers are exploring the market for Rubio, and the Los Angeles Clippers are doing the same for Covington.

The Pacers acquired Rubio as part of a trade sending Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Clippers brought in Covington in a multiplayer deal that also saw them acquire Norman Powell from the Portland Trail Blazers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.