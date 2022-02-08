Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Eying Expiring Contracts, Creating Minutes for Young Players

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

As they continue to fall further down the standings, the New York Knicks are reportedly interested in moving some of their veterans before Thursday's trade deadline.

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Knicks would like to create playing time for some of their young players and "have shown interest in trading for players with expiring contracts in an apparent effort to clear salary-cap space this summer."

Per SNY's Ian Begley, Mitchell Robinson has drawn some interest from teams around the league, including the Detroit Pistons.

Marc Berman of the New York Post noted the Knicks are also interested in moving Kemba Walker.

Robinson is in the final season of his rookie contract and will be eligible for unrestricted free agency this summer, while Walker is owed $9.2 million next season.

There has also been discussion about the Knicks' addition of Cam Reddish in a Jan. 13 trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

According to Berman, head coach Tom Thibodeau "didn't want" Reddish, but the front office made the move anyway.

Reddish, 22, has only played 36 minutes in four games for the Knicks since the trade.

Thibodeau has a reputation as someone who doesn't like to play young players, though former top-three picks Derrick Rose and RJ Barrett both had heavy workloads early in their careers under him.

Thibodeau does, however, rely heavily on the players he trusts, as the Knicks currently have six players averaging at least 25 minutes per game, with Rose close to being a seventh.

The 24-30 Knicks are currently the No. 12 seed in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Atlanta Hawks by 1.5 games for the final spot in the play-in tournament.