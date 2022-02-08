CJ McCollum Trade Rumors: Pacers Linked to Blazers Star After Caris LeVert Deal

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Having already made one move before Thursdsy's NBA trade deadline, the Indiana Pacers are reportedly looking to make another splash this week.

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Pacers are "believed to be" one of the teams interested in Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum.

The Pacers traded Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round draft pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio and three draft picks, including a 2022 lottery-protected first-rounder.

Windhorst noted Rubio could be used in a trade by the Pacers before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

Rubio is out for the season after he tore his ACL during a Dec. 28 game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He is making $17.8 million in 2021-22 and will be eligible for free agency this offseason.



Indiana could be one of the most active sellers before the trade deadline. B/R's Jake Fischer reported the team is still discussing deals involving Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis after trading LeVert.

Fischer noted the Pacers want "at least two first-round picks for Myles Turner and an even greater package for Domantas Sabonis."

The Blazers made a deal of their own Friday when they sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round draft pick.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted that trade could set up the Blazers to make more moves before Thursday as they plan to "reshape the roster around All-NBA guard Damian Lillard."

According to Fischer, McCollum is regarded as the biggest name that NBA personnel expect to be traded this week.

McCollum is in the first season of a three-year, $100 million contract he signed in July 2019. The 30-year-old is averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in 36 starts this season.

The Pacers have the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference (19-36), ahead of only the Detroit Pistons (12-41) and Orlando Magic (12-43). The Blazers hold the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference with a 21-33 record.