Jerami Grant Trade Rumors: No Offers for Pistons Forward 'Have Seriously Progressed'

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant reportedly continues to attract interest ahead of Thursday's 2022 NBA trade deadline, but "no offers have seriously progressed."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the update Tuesday and noted the Pistons might wait until the offseason to decide whether to make Grant available in trade talks or sign him to a contract extension.

Grant is in the second season of a three-year, $60 million contract with Detroit. He'll become extension eligible over the summer, but the Pistons might want to "see where they fall in the draft" and become aware of the prospects who might be available before making any decisions, per Windhorst.

They're trending toward a high pick, as they own the NBA's second-worst record at 12-41, ahead of only the Orlando Magic (12-43).

Although the Pistons feature some promising young talent, led by Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart, they've yet to turn the corner in their rebuilding efforts and are likely still several years away from serious contention.

In turn, trading Grant while he's still near the peak of his career could make sense for two reasons: to prevent the financial impact of the lucrative extension he'll be due this summer or next and to add assets with an eye toward the future.

The 27-year-old Syracuse product is averaging 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals across 28 appearances this season. It's a continuation of the across-the-board impact he made during his breakout 2020-21 campaign.

In turn, it's no surprise teams are at least checking in on his availability before the deadline.

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported Monday the Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards lead the group of interested teams, though it's "not a foregone conclusion" a deal will be made.

The Pistons are still dealing from a position of strength since Grant is under contract for next season, so signaling they're willing to keep him until the offseason could be an effort to see whether teams are willing to increase their offers over the next couple of days.

If he's still on Detroit's roster when the deadline passes, he'll likely emerge as one of the top trade candidates over the summer, barring a long-term extension.