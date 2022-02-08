Matt Hardy on Jeff Hardy Turning Down WWE HOF Offer; Keith Lee, Jay White AEW Rumors

Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling.

Matt Hardy Reveals Why Jeff Hardy Turned Down WWE HOF

Matt Hardy confirmed Monday that Jeff Hardy was offered a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame this year, and he provided some insight into why Jeff declined.

Speaking on his Twitch stream (h/t WrestlingInc's Eric Mutter), Matt divulged that Jeff didn't want to go into the Hall of Fame on his own, as he wanted the Hardy Boyz to get inducted as a team:

"Jeff asked, 'So you want to induct me into the Hall of Fame?' And he said, 'Well, let me ask you, I know you guys have spoken with AEW. Is this going to be the Hardy Boyz? Is this myself and my brother Matt?' And they go, 'Oh, no no, no, no. We can't get Matt. He's under contract at AEW. You know, it would just be you.' And Jeff said, 'Well, that's a hard no.' He definitely stood up for the team of the Hardy Boyz."

WWE released Jeff Hardy from his contract in December after a strange incident at a live event in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Hardy walked out in the middle of a six-man tag team match pitting him, Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods against The Bloodline.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported at the time that WWE offered Hardy rehab, but once the former WWE champion declined, the company made the decision to part ways with him.

Matt said Jeff took a drug test before getting let go by the company, and during a Twitch stream last month (h/t Mutter), Matt noted that Jeff's test came back negative.

Matt added that Jeff's behavior had nothing to do with substance abuse, but noted it was instead related to the stress of working for WWE. Matt suggested that Jeff was simply "done" with the match, which led to his decision to walk out.

Now, Jeff is a free agent, and he and Matt have already announced plans to reunite as the Hardy Boyz on the independent scene.

It is also widely assumed Jeff will sign with AEW when he is legally able to do so, as Matt is in AEW and it would allow them to team again on a large scale.

Keith Lee Believed to Be Debuting with AEW Soon

Many within AEW are reportedly in agreement on who they believe the company's big signing will be on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Bhupen Dange of Ringside News), the talent asked about the signing "unanimously speculated" it will be former WWE star Keith Lee.

Last week, AEW President Tony Khan fired off several tweets regarding a significant signing that would be announced this week on Dynamite.

Specifically, Khan noted that the person will enter through the Forbidden Door, debut on Dynamite and sign an official contract with WWE:

The signing is scheduled to face Isiah Kassidy of Private Party on Dynamite, and the winner will advance to the Face of the Revolution ladder match at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Lee officially became a free agent last week, three months after his release from WWE. Given his size, athletic ability and popularity, Lee has been a rumored AEW target ever since WWE let him go.

While things didn't work out for Lee on WWE's main roster, he was a top star in NXT, holding the NXT Championship and North American Championship simultaneously in 2020.

AEW has signed many former NXT stars, including Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, Malakai Black, Ruby Soho, Andrade El Idolo and FTR, so Lee fits the bill of what the company has been interested in.

Jay White Reportedly Linked to AEW

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star "Switchblade" Jay White is the latest name rumored to potentially be making the jump to AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Michael Perry of Ringside News), sources have mentioned White's name as someone who could work with AEW in the near future.

Meltzer noted that while White has been working for NJPW and Impact Wrestling, it wouldn't preclude him from working with AEW as well.

In reference to White potentially being the big signing Khan is teasing for Dynamite, Meltzer reported that it could be him, although he would not be free and clear to sign an exclusive contract with AEW.

The 29-year-old White is one of the hottest stars in wrestling under age 30. The Kiwi has already accomplished a ton in NJPW, including holding the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, IWGP Intercontinental Championship and IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

White has also shown a willingness to work more in the United States, as he has made several appearances for Impact since the summer.

Khan has often used the "Forbidden Door" term when discussing AEW and NJPW working together, so his tweet could be a nod toward that and the possible arrival of White.

If White does find a way to leave NJPW for AEW or signs a deal that allows him to work for both companies, it would likely go a long way toward building an even more stable bridge between the promotions.

