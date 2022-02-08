Klay Thompson: I Get Chills Thinking About How Good Warriors Can Be at Full Strength

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Monday's game felt like old times for the Golden State Warriors.

While the stakes weren't nearly as high as when Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Co. went into Oklahoma City and stunned the Thunder in Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals, there was still something familiar about the Splash Brothers' leading the way in the 110-98 road win.

And another championship pursuit could be coming if Thompson is to be believed.

"It gives me chills thinking about how good we can be at full strength," he told reporters after the game.

Thompson led his team with 21 points, while Curry just missed a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. They combined for seven made three-pointers and helped Golden State improve to 41-13.

That head-turning record has come while Thompson and Draymond Green have eached missed significant time because of injuries. Perhaps a fully healthy Warriors squad really will induce chills come playoff time.