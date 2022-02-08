Wizards Asst. Coach's Verbal Confrontation with Fan During Heat Loss Caught on Video

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

A Washington Wizards assistant coach was restrained toward the end of Monday's 121-100 loss to the Miami Heat at Capital One Arena amid a verbal confrontation with a fan.

According to NBC Sports' Chase Hughes, Montrezl Harrell, Thomas Bryant and security had to intervene. It's unclear how the incident began.

Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. addressed the incident following Monday's game, saying he was aware of what happened, telling reporters that, to his understanding, the altercation began when a fan said "something that was out of line."

"I think it was a situation where something was said that was a bit over the line, and I think it got the best of one of our coaches, but either way, you gotta take the high road," Unseld said.

The Wizards had a solid start to the 2021-22 season but have since fallen to 11th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 24-29 record. In addition, Washington is just 2-8 in its last 10 games, with both wins coming against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Wizards' performance on Monday night was particularly disappointing. With the absence of Bradley Beal, who was out with a left wrist injury, the offense could not keep pace.

Washington's most effective player was Corey Kispert off the bench. He finished with 20 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal.

With the team struggling and the trade deadline approaching, the Wizards are reportedly looking to make some changes. The Athletic's Josh Robbin suggested trading Spencer Dinwiddie. In addition, Harrell is available for trade, per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

With Beal reportedly expressing interest in remaining with the Wizards, the team is looking to add some pieces around him. According to Fischer, "several league personnel" believe Washington is the favorite to get Detroit Pistons veteran Jerami Grant. The team would also reportedly "love" to trade for Indiana Pacers star Domantas Sabonis, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

With the Wizards floating on the playoff bubble, it'll be interesting to see if they make any moves ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline.