Bradley Beal Rumors: Wizards Star Eyeing Full 5-Year Max Contract Extension

Bradley Beal is reportedly looking for a maximum contract with his 2022-23 player option looming.

"He has turned down a contract extension because he wants, from what I am told, a full five-year max," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said during Monday's episode of NBA Today (2:35 mark). "That would be a ... 70 or so million dollar difference between what the [Washington] Wizards could sign him for" compared to another team.

