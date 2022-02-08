X

    Paolo Banchero, No. 7 Duke Upset by Unranked Virginia as Reece Beekman Hits GW Shot

    Doric SamFebruary 8, 2022

    The No. 7 Duke men's basketball team suffered a 69-68 upset loss to unranked Virginia on Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

    Virginia guard Reece Beekman drilled a three-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to push the Cavaliers in front. Duke star freshman Paolo Banchero had a last-gasp attempt, but it didn't connect.

