Lakers News: LeBron James Discusses How L.A. Should Approach 2022 Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a surprisingly disappointing season, and with the trade deadline coming up Thursday, there's an opportunity for the franchise to add players who will improve the squad.

However, LeBron James hasn't made any demands about how the front office should approach the deadline, and he believes the team will make some additions if the opportunity presents itself.

James told reporters:

"If there's an opportunity for you to get better, then you explore those options. ... If you have an opportunity to get better, no one turns that down. I mean, as great as the Rams was, they had an opportunity to get an elite guy like Odell [Beckham Jr.] and they went and got him. So, if you have an opportunity to get better, you try to get better, and if not, then you rock and roll with what you got."

The Lakers entered the 2021-22 season with high expectations after retooling their roster. The franchise parted ways with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso, among others, and added Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk, Dwight Howard and several others.

However, Westbrook hasn't lived up to expectations in L.A. The 33-year-old is averaging 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists while shooting 43.7 percent from the floor and 30.0 percent from deep through 54 games. He hasn't averaged less than 21 points since the 2009-10 season, his second in the NBA.

Despite his struggles, it seems as though Westbrook's Lakers teammates have been supportive of him. James recently revealed his advice to Westbrook while speaking with reporters, and he noted he's confident in the veteran's abilities:

"I told him to text me later. I told him to keep going, stop second-guessing himself... He's an instinctive player, with what he's done in this league, he should never second guess himself... I have the utmost confidence in his ability."

While Westbrook has certainly had his challenges, the Lakers have dealt with injuries to both James and Anthony Davis this season, which hasn't helped. James has missed 17 games and Davis has missed 21.

The roster turnover, Westbrook's inconsistency and injuries have all contributed to the franchise sitting ninth in the Western Conference with a 26-28 record, 17 games behind the first-place Phoenix Suns.

As for specific trade rumors, B/R's Jake Fischer recently said on The NBA Chats podcast that the Lakers are trying to see what they can get for players like Howard, Kent Bazemore, DeAndre Jordan, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn.

But like James said, if those players aren't moved, the Purple and Gold are prepared to go to battle with the roster they have.