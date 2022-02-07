Spencer Dinwiddie Trade Rumors: Wizards Shopping Guard Ahead of 2022 Deadline

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards have reportedly been one of the most active teams in the trade market leading up to the Feb. 10 deadline, and now it appears one of their veteran players is available for trade.

The Wizards are shopping guard Spencer Dinwiddie, according to The Athletic's Josh Robbins.

"The Wizards envisioned a Dinwiddie/Beal pairing as a top-tier backcourt, and it has been a massive disappointment," Robbins writes. "Dinwiddie isn’t making a positive impact when Beal plays."

The news comes after The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported the Wizards want to trade Dinwiddie "because he looks like a shell of his former self and his teammates don’t want him there."

Dinwiddie definitely hasn't lived up to the hype since coming over in a sign-and-trade from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2021-22 season. The 28-year-old is averaging 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 37.7 percent from the floor and 31.1 percent from deep in 43 games.

It's a significant dip from the 2019-20 season when he averaged 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists while shooting 41.5 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from deep in 64 games for the Nets.

To be fair, Dinwiddie missed all but three games last season after tearing his ACL.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's unclear which teams might be interested in Dinwiddie. However, Robbins lists the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers as potential fits for the California native.

In addition to Dinwiddie, the Wizards have made Montrezl Harrell available for trade, per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer. This is the last season of his contract and he's making just $9.7 million, making him an ideal target for teams looking to add depth entering the postseason.

The Wizards have also been linked to several players on the market. According to Fischer, "several league personnel" consider Washington the favorite to land Detroit Pistons star Jerami Grant. In addition, the franchise "would love" to trade for Indiana Pacers veteran Domantas Sabonis, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

With All-Star guard Bradley Beal reportedly preferring to remain in Washington, it should come as no surprise that the Wizards are willing to make as many moves possible to build a contender around him.

The Wizards are 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 24-28 record and are hoping to make the playoffs for the second straight season.