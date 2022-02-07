Woj: Wizards 'Would Love' to Trade for Pacers' Domantas Sabonis at 2022 Deadline

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers star Domantas Sabonis is one of the biggest names reportedly on the market leading up to this year's Feb. 10 trade deadline, and one Eastern Conference team hoping to make a push for the playoffs is reportedly interested in the veteran.

The Washington Wizards "would love" to trade for Sabonis, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on NBA Today. However, Wojnarowski added the Wizards "may not have the assets" to make a deal right now.

