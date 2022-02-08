Super Bowl Opening Night 2022: Best Moments and Twitter Reaction from Media Day

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, gone are the Super Bowl media days where players would all gather together under one roof to answer questions from hundreds of media members.

Those often produced amusing moments from marriage proposals to late-night television shows getting in on the fun. Football frequently took a backseat, which was somewhat appropriate since the Super Bowl is a spectacle that captures the attention of the country and goes well beyond the X's and O's of breaking down a game.

Alas, the ongoing pandemic meant something like that couldn't realistically happen this year before Sunday's clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

Instead, players from both teams answered questions virtually from their respective home cities. Here is a look at some of the most notable quotes.

Bengals

Much of the discussion surrounding the Bengals was about quarterback Joe Burrow, which should come as no surprise.

After all, he is already the franchise savior in his second season after being the No. 1 overall pick and is one win away from leading Cincinnati to its first Lombardi Trophy. He even outdueled Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game to get this far and has turned heads with his swag off the field.

That swag and his confidence came up Monday:

Burrow isn't even the only notable LSU product on the Bengals with his own sense of style, as No. 1 wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is well-known for the "Griddy" dance he unleashes when he scores a touchdown:

The connection between Burrow and Chase that has led to so many of those touchdown dances has fueled Cincinnati's offense, which made it all the more notable when the wide receiver didn't list his quarterback among the five best-dressed players on the team.

"Might have to talk to him about that one," Burrow said with a smirk.

The quarterback also revealed he listens to Kid Cudi and had some advice for young players:

In terms of on the field, there may not be a bigger question mark for Cincinnati than tight end C.J. Uzomah's health after he suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee during the AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm not missing the biggest game of my life," Uzomah said while providing some welcome news for Bengals fans. "I'm not missing it. That's my approach going every day into rehab."

That means he could be ready to suit up in the offense alongside Chase and running back Joe Mixon, who said they attempt to model themselves after Dez Bryant and Marshawn Lynch, respectively:

While the players generated many of the headlines Monday, the coaching matchup is a key storyline as well considering Zac Taylor was on Sean McVay's staff in Los Angeles prior to coming to Cincinnati.

Taylor doesn't believe there will be any additional motivation from his past working with McVay.

"There's so many people in this league at this point, 10 years in, that are always on the sidelines across from you, and that's just part of the game," he said. "There's no added 'Oh, I want to beat this guy,' no. It's the Bengals playing the Rams for the Super Bowl. Our team wants to beat their team. It really has nothing to do with the relationships on the other side of the ball or across the other sideline."

Rams

These playoffs have felt like something of a coronation for Burrow, and the Rams have certainly noticed the second-year quarterback taking the league by storm.

The Cincinnati signal-caller was a big topic of discussion for the NFC representative as well, and there was no bulletin-board material provided because it was nothing but praise:

Los Angeles has plenty of star power of its own, and one of those stars will be tasked with stopping the Burrow-to-Chase connection. Jalen Ramsey said "I believe I'm the best defensive back in the NFL" and is looking forward to the opportunity to go against the game-changing wide receiver:

While the focus is on stopping Burrow and Co., some members of the Rams defense also took the time to reflect on defeating Tom Brady in the playoffs in what turned out to be the final game for the all-time great:

Having Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Ramsey on one side of the ball should at least help Los Angeles prevent Burrow from completely taking over this game.

But the offense is still going to have to put up some points, which will probably start with Cooper Kupp. All Kupp did was lead the NFL across the board with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns while helping lead his team to the Super Bowl.

He will be playing this time instead of watching it with nachos:

Kupp isn't the only impact wide receiver on the roster after the Rams added Odell Beckham Jr. following his exit from the Cleveland Browns. He wasted little time proving himself on his new team but said it isn't all about proving his past doubters wrong.

"No," he said when asked if he took satisfaction in proving others wrong. "A younger me would have. ... I don't take satisfaction, it's not that deep for me because I know who I am."

Beckham was also surprised by a former teammate:

Matthew Stafford will be the one throwing the ball to Kupp and Beckham, and he opened up about coming to Los Angeles from the Detroit Lions and teaming up with McVay:

McVay has something Stafford doesn't in Super Bowl experience, and the head coach reflected on his past loss to the New England Patriots.

"You look at yourself in the mirror, you take accountability and then you keep it moving," he said. "... I'll never run away from the fact that I didn't do a good enough job for our team."

That was also a missed chance for a ring for Donald, but he is looking to change that Sunday:

All that stands in the way of a complete resume is one victory.