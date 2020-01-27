Super Bowl Opening Night 2020: Best Moments and Twitter Reaction from Media Day

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs faced the media as AFC champions for the first time since the 1969 season.

Safe to say, things were probably a little different.

The Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers took part in the honorary kickoff for Super Bowl LIV at Marlins Park and met with hundreds of media members at Super Bowl opening night. Players and coaches answered questions at the annual event that always produces memorable moments and quotes.

Kansas City was on the stage first and was followed by San Francisco, which last made the Super Bowl during the 2012 campaign.

Here is a look at some of the most notable moments and reactions from the evening.

Tributes to Kobe Bryant

Football took a backseat at the start of the event when there was a moment of silence to honor Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the other seven people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

Fans reacted by chanting Bryant's name, and a number of players reflected on what the Los Angeles Lakers legend meant to them:

Kansas City Chiefs Take the Stage

There was no doubt who would lead the Chiefs out Monday.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the biggest star in the first Super Bowl not featuring Tom Brady or Peyton Manning since the 2012 season and figures to be the key to the Chiefs' chances at lifting the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

The reigning MVP has been brilliant in the playoffs, accounting for nine touchdowns against zero turnovers in wins over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, and he was understandably a focus of opening night.

From an interaction with a young reporter who wants to be just like him to a trip down memory lane with Cooper Manning to his head coach saying, "You knew he was going to be great," Mahomes took center stage:

While Mahomes is the central figure, the Chiefs offense has plenty of weapons.

One of those weapons is tight end Travis Kelce, who will undoubtedly be compared to counterpart George Kittle leading up to the game. While Kelce didn't provide bulletin board material—he had nothing but praise for the 49ers tight end—Chiefs pass-rusher Frank Clark picked a side in the debate:

That wasn't the only argument that came up Monday, as wide receiver Mecole Hardman discussed how his speed compares to that of teammate Tyreek Hill:

The Kansas City offense makes most of the headlines with speed like that, but its defense will be under pressure in Sunday's game as it looks to contain running back Raheem Mostert. Mostert ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones talked about stopping the run:

Head coach Andy Reid would surely appreciate that the defender was focused on the task at hand, but he was also a source of light-hearted entertainment Monday.

He dazzled in a red Hawaiian shirt, joked, "I like dress codes, as long as it's part Tommy Bahama," and inspired an amusing costume:

His wardrobe excellence can be matched only by his coaching excellence, as he has 15 playoff appearances in 21 years as the head coach of the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The only thing missing from his resume is a Super Bowl ring, and he'll have his second opportunity to change that Sunday.

Mahomes is ready to win one for his coach:

San Francisco 49ers Provide the Second Act

There was a common theme during the 49ers' session: mutual respect.

A handful of San Francisco players, including Kittle and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, shared the spotlight with members of the Chiefs. While the signal-caller was fired up, Kittle was soaking up meeting The Rock and Kelce's presence:

Kittle and Kelce are arguably the top two tight ends in the league, and the 49ers playmaker underscored his respect for Kelce by talking about the influence his counterpart had as he established himself in the NFL:

Kelce has one thing Kittle doesn't: Mahomes throwing him the ball.

While Garoppolo has flashed his talent at times, he also threw the ball just eight times in the NFC Championship Game. There was no reason to force the aerial attack with Mostert gaining chunks of yards every time he touched the ball, but Garoppolo was an afterthought.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne thinks that won't be the case Sunday, and Garoppolo revealed he will have some good luck from former teammate Tom Brady on his side:

If Kittle is to be believed, Garoppolo probably didn't even answer that text from the New England Patriots legend:

Garoppolo was on the Patriots' sideline as Brady's backup during their Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons in February 2017. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan was Atlanta's offensive coordinator at the time and is looking to put that Super Bowl failure behind him.

Shanahan apparently didn't take long to get over it, though:

If he is going to lift the Lombardi Trophy this time, he will likely need a dominant performance from his defense against Mahomes and Co.

Richard Sherman is the veteran leader of that unit and a champion from his time with the Seattle Seahawks. He offered nothing but respect when discussing the Chiefs offense, including the speed he will face on the outside and its quarterback:

If the defense matches the intensity of coordinator Robert Saleh, it should be just fine Sunday:

Imagine how fired up he will be if the 49ers become champions.